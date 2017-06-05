SNP scare-mongering rejected

Aberdeenshire Council's Liberal Democrat Group Leader has said the SNP is 'scaremongering' over claims that rural schools are to close.

Commenting on claims from SNP candidate for Banff and Buchan Eilidh Whiteford that the Aberdeenshire Council administration is planning to close rural schools, Cllr Peter Argyle said: “I know Ms Whiteford to be a fundamentally decent person so it is sad to see her join the SNP’s scaremongering over rural schools in an attempt to bolster her campaign.

“Setting aside the fact that Education in Aberdeenshire has absolutely nothing to do with Westminster, it is disappointing to see these false claims being used by the SNP with callous disregard for the people, families and communities they are seeking to represent.

"Raising this now, causing alarm to parents and communities, should be seen for what it is; a cynical ploy to distract from the real questions in this election.

“There are no plans to close rural schools in Aberdeenshire. The Administration is committed to providing the best possible school estate and the best possible education for all our pupils. As Liberal Democrats we have a proud record for delivering new schools in consultation with parents and communities.

“I recognise that elections are stressful times for candidates but it is really disappointing that Ms Whiteford has allowed her campaign to descend to such scaremongering.

!Parents and families in Banff and Buchan deserve to be treated with more respect and I would urge everyone to reject this self-centred tactic adopted by the SNP.”