Tory candidate announced

The Scottish Conservative and Unionist party have announced their official candidate to contest the Fraserburgh and District Ward of Aberdeenshire Council in next year’s Local Government Elections.

Andy Kille is a retired Police Inspector with more than 30 years service. He has a BA degree in Public Sector Studies, which included studying Politics and Economics.

After retiring from the Police, Andy and his wife Marion (whose maiden name was Buchan) moved to the area of her ancestral roots, settling in Gardenstown.

Andy said: “I’m honoured and humbled at having been selected as the official Scottish Conservative and Unionist candidate and I look forward to having the opportunity of putting the skills I have acquired over decades of public service to good use serving the residents of Fraserburgh and district.

"There is so much to be done to improve the area for the benefit of all”