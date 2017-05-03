Tory candidate signs pledge to exit EU and CFP

Banff and Buchan needs an MP at the heart of government in Westminster, not one in opposition "shouting from the sidelines", the Scottish Conservatives said this week.

David Duguid, Scottish Conservative candidate for Banff and Buchan, made the comments after a meeting with fishing industry representatives in Peterhead on Tuesday morning.

Mr Duguid said he will be a "strong and influential" voice for the North East fishing industry, which he said should never be considered as "expendable" as the UK negotiates its way out of the EU.

The former Banff Academy pupil has signed the Scottish Fishermen's Federation Brexit pledge to exit the EU and the Common Fisheries Policy, and challenged SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and former First Minister Alex Salmond to do the same.

Mr Duguid said: "Our fishing industry here in Banff and Buchan needs an MP at the heart of government in Westminster, not one in opposition shouting from the sidelines.

"The UK is entering crucial negotiations on our future relationship with the EU and we need to ensure that the interests of our coastal communities are represented.

"I will be a strong and influential voice for our fishermen, who are rightly determined to make the most of the huge opportunity afforded by the Brexit vote. I have signed the Scottish Fishermen's Federation's Brexit pledge and I would challenge Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond to follow the lead of Banff and Buchan MP Eilidh Whiteford and do the same or come out and say she was wrong to do so.

"I do not believe that this industry should ever be considered expendable and I will ensure that the views of our fishermen are heard at the highest levels of government."