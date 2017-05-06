Two new faces elected in Fraserburgh

Doreen Mair (IND) and Andy Kille (CON) have been elected councillors in the Fraserburgh & District ward.

In what was one of the shock votes of the day, long-standing Independent councillor, Ian Tait, lost out as the new faces joined re-elected councillors Brian Topping and Charles Buchan as the four representatives of the area.

During her campaign Doreen Mair she wanted the area to progress and prosper.

FISSH chairperson Doreen Mair is a "born and bred Brocher" with a teenage daughter. She polled 743 votes in Thursday's election.

"We are all fed up of the negative feeling that has been prevalent – this area has great people, it also has great possibilities we just need to unleash them.

“However this does not mean that we should be insular, we should be ready to welcome new people and new enterprise to the area."

Fellow councillor, Andy Kille, took top spot for the Tories with 1,229 votes.

Mr Kille is a retired Police Inspector with more than 30 years service. He has a BA degree in Public Sector Studies, which included studying Politics and Economics.

Following his election victory, he said: "I was hopeful that I'd get in, but to get top place by that margin - I'm stunned. Thank you all so very, very much."

In the Troup ward Mark Findlater (CON), Ross Cassie (SNP) and Hamish Partridge (IND) were all returned to office.

Mark took the top vote with 1,535 followed by Ross on 707 and Hamish on 513.

