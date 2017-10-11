Posthumous honour for Charles

A leading North-east entrepreneur who founded and built a hugely successful international engineering group has been posthumously honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the Northern Star Business Awards.

The award was made to Score Group founder Charles Ritchie for his outstanding contribution to the region.

There was pride mixed with sadness as Conrad Ritchie, managing director of Score International, collected the accolade on behalf of his late father during the glittering black tie ceremony at the AECC on Thursday night.

Charles, whose contribution to his local community was as immense as his contribution to business, died after a short illness earlier this year.

He had been selected for the prestigious award before his untimely death.

Mr Ritchie snr started the Peterhead-based engineering firm back in 1982. The firm now operates world-wide in a range of sectors including oil and gas, nuclear and marine.

At its heart, the company has always focused on its training programme, with more than 1,000 apprentices having gone through its rigorous programme during the past 35 years.

Earlier this year, an £8.5m medical centre, underwritten by Score, opened its doors in Crimond - a personal achievement for Mr Ritchie.

A patron of both Peterhead and Fraserburgh football clubs, Mr Ritchie was also behind Score’s acquisiton of the former town jail, turning it into a leading tourist attraction which has attracted thousands of visitors to the Blue Toon since opening in June last year.

Commenting on the honour, Conrad told the Buchanie: “I was so happy to accept this lifetime achievement award on behalf of our founder.

“Charles was a visonary, a respected leader and a man who went out of his way to help others, often under the radar.

“He built a successful globarl organisation and we take that legacy forward with great pride and responsibility. If he were here today he would undoubtedly thank all those who helped him make his dream a reality.”

Organised by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, and now it their 14th year, the Northern Star Business Awards recognise companies in the North-east for their exceptional accomplishments across a range of fields from energy to innovation, people development to customer service.

A total of 42 finalists joined the 600 guests at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference centre, all eager to find out who would lift the award in each of the 14 categories.