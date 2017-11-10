Public invited to join ‘The Big Picture’ project

A local photographer is inviting members of the public to help with her latest university project.

Jennie Milne of Jennifer Wren’s Photography will host ‘The Big Picture’ on Saturday, November 11 at the Kinnaird Head Lighthouse from 12-3pm.

She hopes to place a person next to each of the old poles that were originally used to dry fishing nets.

Jennie, who is currently studying for a B.A Degree in Commercial Photography at RGU, hopes the project will represent the community today, amongst reminders of the past. For details see the ‘The Big Picture’ Facebook event page.