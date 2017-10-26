Public meeting over eyesore

North East Scotland Preservation Trust is exploring the possibility of taking on the development of the former John Trail Bookshop.

It is a derelict eyesore in Mid Street in Fraserburgh.

The premises have lain unused since the disastrous four-hour blaze in April, 2009, which gutted the bookshop and at its height was attended by 11 Grampian Fire and Rescue Service appliances.

Such was the ferocity of the blaze, more than 60 firefighters were involved in tackling it.

At the time co-owner Ian Thomson hoped to refurbish the store either in its old form or renovate it with a coffee shop.

He said it might take a year, but in the event the work did not go ahead.

The Trust has commissioned Community Enterprise to support them to explore possibilities for the site.

The John Trail Bookshop is a priority building for the Fraserburgh 2021 regeneration scheme.

Previous plans for the building identified holiday accommodation as a potential use.

Community Enterprise are keen to explore this in further detail, alongside other ideas as they emerge, to create a strong business case for redeveloping the building.

There will be a meeting at 3pm on October 31 in the Dalrymple Hall for key stakeholders and partners.

And there will be a drop-in meeting for the public between 4.30pm and 7pm.