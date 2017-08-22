Railway open for business while upgrades carried out

The railway will remain open for business during the busiest times while the ScotRail Alliance carries out major improvement works starting next month.

From September 11, work will be carried out to improve the network in central and northern Scotland – including Glasgow and Edinburgh services to Perth, Stirling, Dunblane, Alloa, Falkirk, Aberdeen and Inverness.

Services will continue as normal for the vast majority of the time, meaning people can travel hassle free throughout the day.

On those routes affected by the work, there will be changes to journeys after 9pm between Sunday and Thursday. The work will continue until May 2018. Some journey times will be longer and customers can expect to see queuing systems in operation at key stations where replacement buses are in operation.

Customers are being advised to plan their journeys in advance as the ScotRail Alliance continues its upgrade programme to deliver faster journeys, more seats and better services.

To help customers plan ahead, the ScotRail Alliance has set up a dedicated webpage atscotrail.co.uk/improvements.

ScotRail Alliance Infrastructure Director David Dickson said: “The work we will be doing will help deliver the best railway Scotland’s ever had, with faster journeys, more seats and better services.

“The railway will be open for business while we carry out this essential work. People travelling during morning and evening peak times will not be affected, and will be able to travel hassle free.

“Where we have had to change services, we will keep people moving by providing replacement bus services. We would encourage customers to visit scotrail.co.uk/improvements to find out more information about the changes.”