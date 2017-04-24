Road closures for A90 at Blackdog

Major traffic management measures are expected to be in place on the A90 near Blackdog over the next month when 12 beams and 44 bridge parapet units will be installed as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project.

It is anticipated that the beams will be delivered and installed over three weekends: Friday, April 28 to Monday, May 1; Friday, May 5 to Monday, May 8 and Friday, May 12 to Monday, May 15.

A fourth weekend from June 2 to 5 is required to complete the installation of the edge parapet units, after deck works on the two bridges have been carried out.

Six of the beams are 46m in length for the new southern bridge at Blackdog Junction and the other six beams for the new northern bridge are 43m in length. The beams will be welded and assembled in pairs before they are delivered to Blackdog.

Additional traffic management measures, including A90 road closures with diversions and contraflows, are necessary to enhance the safety of road workers and road users.

Friday, April 28 to Monday, May 1

A full overnight road closure between the Murcar roundabout and the B977 Junction is planned to allow a 500t crane to be erected on the northbound carriageway and ensure the safe movement and installation of the southern bridge beams on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 8pm and 6am. Access will be maintained for local properties.

Between 6am and 8pm on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday April 30, a contraflow system is planned to be in place on the southbound carriageway to allow the beams to be delivered and prepared prior to installation.

Friday May 5 to Monday May 8

A full overnight road closure between the Murcar roundabout and the B977 Junction is planned to allow a 500t crane to be erected on the northbound carriageway and ensure the safe movement and installation of the northern bridge beams on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 8pm and 6am. Access will be maintained for local properties.

Between 6am and 8pm on Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7, a contraflow system is planned to be in place on the southbound carriageway to allow the beams to be delivered and prepared prior to installation.

Friday May12 to Monday May 15

A full overnight road closure between the Murcar roundabout and the B977 Junction at Balmedie is planned to allow a 500t crane to be erected on the northbound carriageway and ensure the safe movement and installation of bridge beams and parapets on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 8pm and 6am. Access will be maintained for local properties.

Between 6am and 8pm on the Saturday and Sunday a contraflow system is planned to be in place on the southbound carriageway to allow the beams to be delivered and prepared for installation. Access will be maintained for local properties.

Friday June 2 to Monday June 5

Full overnight road closures between Murcar roundabout and the B977 Junction at Balmedie is planned to allow further works to be carried out on the new structure on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 8pm and 6am. Access will be maintained for local properties.

On the Saturday and Sunday, no contraflow or closures are planned to be in place during daytime hours (0600hrs and 2000hrs).

A90 Diversions for Full Closures

Drivers heading north should leave the Murcar roundabout on the B999 Aberdeen to Tarves Road and then turn right onto the B977 Echt to Balmedie Road before re-joining the northbound A90 carriageway. The reverse journey should be taken for those travelling south.

Drivers of heavy goods vehicles heading north (including to Balmedie) should also leave the A90 at Murcar roundabout, following the B999 Aberdeen to Tarves Road until they reach the B9000 Newburgh to Pitmedden Road where they should turn right and follow the B9000 until reaching the A90. At this point they will then be able to re-join the A90 by turning left to continue northbound or turning right to continue to Balmedie. The reverse journey should be taken for those travelling south.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The contractor has been working closely with Police Scotland and the local authorities to ensure that anyone who needs to use the roads at Blackdog over the next few weekends can do so, while maintaining the safety of road users and road workers.

“These works have been timed to take place over a series of weekends to help minimise the impact they may have on road users. However, road users who need to travel through or nearby this area during these weekends should plan their journeys in advance so that they can reach their destination safely and on time. For instance, they should consider using an alternative route, if possible, and giving themselves additional travelling time.

“We would like to thank road users and the local community for their on-going support and patience during the construction works.”

The beams will be delivered to Blackdog each Saturday morning under police escort.