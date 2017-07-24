Road to close for two weekends for AWPR works

The C55C Pitmedden Road in Dyce is expected to close for two weekends to enable the contractor to construct farm accesses as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty project.

The road is expected to close around 8pm on Friday, July 28 and then reopen around 6am on Monday, July 31. It is then expected to close again the following weekend at 8pm on Friday, August 4 and will then re-open at 6am on Monday, August 7.

Diversions will be sign-posted. Road users heading north should travel via Dyce Drive and the Airport Link Road to the A96 Inverurie Road, B973 Main Road and B979 through Blackburn, and the U58C Caskieben Road. The reverse journey should be taken for those heading south.

Access to local residents and businesses will be maintained.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The contractor is aware that this road is a well-used commuter route and these closures have been timed to take place over two weekends when traffic flows are lower.

“We would like to encourage those drivers who would consider using this route at weekends, especially those who need to access the airport, to plan their journey in advance. They should also give themselves additional travelling time so that they can reach their destination safely and on time.”

"We thank road users and the local community in advance for their patience during this period."