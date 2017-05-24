Road to close this weekend for AWPR works

The C55C Pitmedden Road in Dyce is expected to close this weekend to enable the contractor to undertake bridge works as part of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project.

The road will close around 8pm on Friday, May 26, and then reopen around 6am on Monday 29 May.

Diversions will be sign-posted. Road users heading north should travel via Dyce Drive, the A96 Inverurie Road, B979 Main Road and the U58C Caskieben Road. The reverse journey should be taken for those heading south.

Access to properties will be maintained, however, there will be no through access.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “This coming weekend will see the temporary closure of Pitmedden Road to allow essential project works to progress. The road closure will take place after the evening peak on Friday, May 26 around 8pm and will reopen on Monday, May 29, around 6am before traffic starts to build up.

“This road is a well-used commuter route and the contractor has timed this closure to minimise the impact it may have on road users.

"However, we would like to encourage those drivers who would consider using this route at weekends, especially those who need to access the airport, to plan their journey in advance. They should also give themselves additional travelling time so that they can reach their destination safely and on time.”

"We thank road users and the local community in advance for their patience during this period."

Further details on this upcoming period of traffic management can be found at http://www.transport.gov.scot/road/aberdeen-western-peripheral-route/traffic-management