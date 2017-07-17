Role by royal appointment for Aberdeenshire man

An Aberdeenshire man has been appointed as The Prince’s Ambassador for Scotland.

Ray Riddoch, UK managing director and senior vice president Europe of Nexen Petroleum U.K. Limited, has been selected for the role.

Each year, HRH The Prince of Wales personally appoints an inspirational business figure in each of the UK’s regions and nations to represent the responsible business movement and lead other businesses to take action to address key issues.

Ambassadors are chosen for their personal impact and for demonstrating leadership within their own business.

Ray, who lives in Aberdeenshire, has over 30 years’ experience in the global oil and gas industry. He was appointed managing director of Nexen, a global upstream oil and gas company, in July 2015 and is responsible for overseeing the company’s UK interests and operations.

Ray is actively involved in many industry associations and is currently energy director at Scottish Chamber of Commerce; vice chairman of Oil and Gas UK; a member of Scottish Energy Jobs Taskforce; co-chairman of the Asset Stewardship Task Force, Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) and director of the Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC). He is also a Fellow of the Energy Institute.

Ray Riddoch said: “It is a great honour to be appointed as The Prince’s Ambassador for Scotland.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I look forward to fulfilling my role with business in the community.”

Jane Wood, executive director of Membership and Nations, Business in the Community said: “We are delighted that Ray has accepted this role, and he will make a huge contribution to the responsible business cause in Scotland. The oil and gas sector face challenging times, so there is no better time to benefit from his wide ranging experience.”