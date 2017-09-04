Rosehearty and Macduff without phones for two hours

A serious fault with BT’s landlines in the Rosehearty and Macduff areas on Friday was quickly dealt with, but not before Police put out advice about how to contact them.

Through social media Police Scotland asked the public not to make any non-urgent calls for the time being so that all the available phone lines could be used for real emergencies.

They explained that even then, some people might be unable to use their own phones, or public payphones, to call the 999 emergency services.

Extra police patrols were out on the streets, so if someone needed help and were able to get out, they could try to attract the attention of a police officer or a passing police car.

A BT spokeswoman said: “A transmission fault affected landline phone services for people in Macduff on Friday evening at 6.45pm, with further services lost just before 8pm at a linked exchange in Rosehearty. Engineers reset hardware to restore services in both areas at 8.45pm.

“The nature of the fault meant no landline calls were able to be made within the two areas for the duration of the outage, including calls to the 999 service. Mobile phone networks were not affected. We’re sorry for any disruption.”