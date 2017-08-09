Rugby ladies tackle Mintlaw Mudder to raise funds for club

A team of ladies from Peterhead Ladies Rugby recently took part in the Mintlaw Mudder in a bid to raise funds for the club.

A total of 14 ladies competed at the event - Emma Buchan, Laura Cook, Claire Douglas, Lynn Greig, Nicola Hall, Gemma Jamieson, Addy Johnson, Stephie Johnston, Kirsteen Lovell, Jacqueline Mallet, Tracey Reid, Emma Ross, Natalie Snee and Zara Stephen.

A spokesperson for the club said: “They had a great time and worked really well together to make sure that all 14 who started together finished together.

“For some of the team who were carrying injuries it was a huge personal achievement to finish the course - especialy when the faster members of the team would hang back to make sure they got under or over the various obstacles.

“The ladies put in a brilliant performance and really showed the meanting of team work and it has been a really good exercise in team building,” she added.