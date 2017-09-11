Ryanair announces new Aberdeen to Malta route

Ryanair have announced that they will launching a new leisure route to Malta from Aberdeen in April 2018.

The route announcement follows on from the introduction of three other sunshine destinations earlier in 2017, with the new Malta route set to join the popular routes of Malaga, Alicante and Faro in the Spring.

A spokesperson from Ryanair said: ‘Ryanair is pleased to launch a new Aberdeen route to Malta, with a twice weekly service beginning in April, the first of our summer 2018 routes, which will go on sale on the Ryanair.com website in September.’

The route will offer two weekly flights to the central Mediterranean island and will be an exciting addition to Aberdeen International Airport’s growing catalogue of summer and leisure destinations.

Lynn Harwood, Route Development Manager at Aberdeen Airport said: ‘We are delighted that Ryanair will be introducing their new Aberdeen to Malta route from April 2018. We believe this, the fourth new route to be introduced by Ryanair, will make an excellent addition to our growing catalogue of summer-leisure routes. We look forward to launching this new and exciting route to our passengers in the spring.’

To celebrate the launch of the Malta route, Ryanair also announced that Aberdeen passengers can take advantage of a limited time only seat sale on travel up to December 2017. Passengers will be able to snap up flights from as little as €28.99 with this incredible sale event ending at midnight on Tuesday, September 12. Passengers can book flight tickets at www.ryanair.com.