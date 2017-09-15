Safety Group voice concern over broken glass at Broch beach

The Fraserburgh and District Community Safety Group has warned visitors to the town’s beach to beware of broken glass buried in the sand.

The group held a beach clean on Saturday, September 2 and noted that there was a large amount of rubbish left at the foot of Tiger Hill.

Speaking to the Herald group chairperson, councillor Brian Topping, said: “People are leaving litter, disposable barbecues and are sticking glass bottles in the sand.

“I believe a dog has cut its foot on glass from these bottles after walking on the beach.

“I don’t know why people are doing this, maybe they find it funny, but it is dangerous to people and animals.

“We also found around 20 bottles smashed on the promenade area at Tiger Hill.”

Cllr Topping added: “It was a great day and the volunteers put in a lot of great effort and the Scouts did a fantastic barbecue afterwards.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the people that came along and helped on the day.”

The Fraserburgh and District Community Safety Group held its annual general meeting recently with Brian Topping returning as chairperson, Mary Melville returning as vice-chairperson, Ronnie McNab returning as treasurer and David Donn returning as secretary.

At the meeting it was decided that local schools will soon be taking part in a safety poster competition.

Cllr Topping said: “We ran a similar competiton a couple of years ago with the focus on firework and bonfire safety but this time it will just be about safety in general.

“It gives the kids a chance to have fun while also thinking about safety.”

The group will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, November 28 at 6.30pm in the Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre, all are welcome to come along.