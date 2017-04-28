Saltoun Project in running for another award

Fraserburgh’s Saltoun Project has been nominated for another award.

The town hall is shortlisted in the Future Building or Project category of the Scottish Design Awards 2017.

It is described as “a modern extension of glass veiled in weathering steel which will provide a sleek new public entrance to the town hall.

“This new architecture is to be the focal point of a programme of ambitious works to be done on the civic building, which is set on the town’s main square, long the centre of community life.”

Work on the restoration of Saltoun Chambers and former Police Station is due to start this summer, making them more accessible to the public.

In addition, funding is allocated to bring other derelict or vacant historic properties in the Fraserburgh Central Conservation Area back into active and viable use, ensuring that the historic environment is preserved and reinvigorated for future generations.

A number of restoration works will be carried out to buildings in Fraserburgh town centre including shop front improvements and reinstatement of original architectural detail.

Training opportunities in traditional skills will also be made available through the scheme.