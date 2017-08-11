Sandra appointed as business development professional

A leading North-east accountancy firm has made a new addition to its business management team as the company continues to experience growth in the North-east.

SBP Accountants & Tax Advisers, which has offices in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Banff, has appointed Sandra Stephen as the company’s business development professional.

Mrs Stephen has a wealth of experience and business contacts having previously worked for the Clydesdale Bank for 37 years as a private banking relationship manager, and will be responsible for promoting the SBP brand.

The firm works with a number of high profile North-east based businesses, ranging from sole traders to larger corporate businesses.

Currently housing more than 35 employees and six partners throughout its four branches, with 12 based at its Aberdeen office on Carden Place, the firm invested in the city by purchasing larger premises on Queen’s Road in 2016, with plans to move later this year.

Mrs Stephen will also work closely the firm’s associated companies, Structured Financial Planning and Focus Financial, to ensure that existing and potential clients are aware of the services available at SBP.

Managing partner of SBP, John Hannah, said: “We are pleased to welcome Sandra to the SBP team. Customer service is a top priority for the company, and as I knew Sandra in her previous role with Clydesdale Bank, I have no doubt that she will provide our current and future clients with first-class advice and expertise.

“We have continued to build on our services since the start of the downturn, enhancing our offering and investing in modern technology to ensure our processes are more automated, streamlined and efficient.

“Appointing Sandra is a key strategy as the company continues to experience growth throughout 2017.”

Mrs Stephen said: “SBP has continued to experience exceptional growth since its acquisition of Andrew Philip Accountants in 2015, building on its client base and services it offers.

“I look forward to playing a part of building on its continued success.”