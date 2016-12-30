Santa tour raises over £3k for Sea Cadets

The Fraserburgh Sea Cadets were busy sharing some festive cheer along with Santa while raising vital funds towards their new building on the run up to Christmas.

Over three nights the Sea Cadets, their volunteers and members of the community who head the street collection, came along to meet Santa and help collect the funds.

Santa's sleigh and the Sea Cadets' minibus

Santa and his sleigh was towed by the Unit's new Minibus which was funded jointly by Children in Need and Your Voice Your Choice Fraserburgh.

He enjoyed a visit around the streets of Fraserburgh, Inverallochy/Cairbulg, and Sandhaven.

Santa had a great time meeting lots of children where he heard lots of excited children sharing their Christmas wishes with him and of course plenty of photos were taken for the parents.

Santa also visited Iceland and ASDA on Thursday evening.

Santa meets a couple of local youngsters

The Sea Cadets Facebook page posted all the dates and times for Santa so that all the children in the local area could come along and see him if they missed his street tour.

The Santa tour raised a fantastic total of £3637.16.

Commanding Officer, Craig Trail, said: "The response that we received on the Santa tour of the local streets was fantastic, the locals really showed their support and came out in their droves.

"'The funds raised helps to go towards our new building that we are frantically raising money for.

"We currently have a waiting list to join the local unit and without this new building we simply cannot offer places to all those who would like to join."

The new building plans are currently being prepared for planning and will be submitted in early January, however the group needs to fundraise the money to build it, this will be in the region of £350,000.

Fraserburgh Sea Cadets has already raised £60,000 towards the building which will be a massive boost to the local community as well as the Sea Cadets, with the planned facilities of a community Café over looking Sandhaven Harbour, Community Toilets and plenty rooms and a hall that can be used by any member of the public.