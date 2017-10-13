SBP client manager returns to hometown

A manager from a leading North-east accountancy firm is going back to his roots to assist with the company’s growing client base.

SBP Accountants and Business Advisers client manager, Michael Buchan, has returned to his hometown of Fraserburgh to meet demand at the company’s base in the town.

Former Fraserburgh Academy pupil, Mr Buchan started his career with The Dales Group, joining SBP 12 years ago as an accounts assistant and has since advanced to his current managerial role.

Mr Buchan previously divided his time between the company’s Aberdeen and Peterhead bases and will now work full time in Fraserburgh, working with the company’s diverse client base.

Mr Buchan said: “My family has a strong fishing background; both my dad and my uncle have fishing boats, and I spent a lot of time at sea as a child. I am a keen fisher, and enjoy sea fishing and fly fishing in my spare time.

“My parents still live in Fraserburgh and my mum, Maureen Buchan,owns the Beautiful Baby Boutique in the town, so I still know a lot of people.

“I look forward to building client relationships in the Fraserburgh office, and assisting with its continued growth.”

SBP managing partner, John Hannah, added: “Michael is a valued member of the SBP team and has a wealth of knowledge and expertise, which will bring a lot of strength to the Fraserburgh office, and will play an important part in the continued growth of the firm.

“As he was brought up in the town and his family still live there, he will be a familiar face for many of our clients.”