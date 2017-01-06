Score Group plc rewards apprentices

Score Group plc has once again celebrated the success and achievements of its apprentices at its annual awards ceremony and Christmas meals.

Across the two-day event, more than 250 trainees were joined by their team leaders, managers and company directors to recognise their hard work and dedication and to celebrate their successes as part of the company’s award-winning apprenticeship scheme.

A range of awards were presented including Apprentice of the Year (Engineering), Administration Trainee of the Year, Apprentice Ambassador of the Year, Most Dedicated Trainee, and the annual Safety Award.

The ceremony also saw 36 Engineering apprentices and seven Administration trainees being presented with their ‘Time Served’ papers - recognition that they have completed their apprenticeship training programmes and are now fully qualified in their chosen fields.

The event, held at the Tufted Duck Hotel in St Combs, was opened by James Geddes, Commercial Director of Score (Europe) Limited who provided an overview of the company’s commercial development over the last 20 years and described his own progression from Score apprentice through to his current role.

All award winners were then announced by Conrad Ritchie (Managing Director of Score Europe), assisted by Apprentice Co-ordinator, Fiona Johnston.

Among those who completed apprenticeships in 2016 are several who are now working in other Score locations, including Gladstone, Australia.

With apprenticeship numbers close to 300 in Peterhead and well over 400 worldwide, Score is intensely proud of its young men and women and will continue to provide these vital opportunities both locally and globally.

Following the awards and celebratory meal, several Score Group plc speakers addressed the group on training and safety and provided the yearly company financial overview. The company has always taken its responsibility to educate on safety and social issues seriously - Not only for the apprentice cohort but for the employee base as a whole.

This year, special guest speaker Inspector George Cordiner of Police Scotland gave a talk on safety, particularly during the Christmas and New Year period. Although his sense of humour shone through, Inspector Cordiner touched on some serious issues with the group, including the importance of personal safety, safe driving and moderate alcohol consumption.

He provided a clear message on the use of drugs of any classification; advising in no uncertain terms that drug use is almost certain to lead to serious health issues, employment problems and a criminal record.

On the second day of presentations, the group was joined by Peter Chapman MSP, who said it is “tremendous” that the Score Group places so much value in the training and development of so many young people through apprenticeships.

Finally, Score Group Chairman, Charles Ritchie took the opportunity on both days to touch on matters that concern both the individual and the company as a whole.

Following the two-day event, Conrad Ritchie, said: “These young men and women are the future. We are proud of their achievements and are focused on rewarding those that apply themselves with the vision of being the best they can be.

“Our MA programme will continue to be the cornerstone of our company.”