Search

Scots spend £121 a month on broken New Year resolutions

Consumers in Scotland are splashing cash on new goals they are likely to give up on before the end of January.

Consumers in Scotland are splashing cash on new goals they are likely to give up on before the end of January.

With each New Year comes New Year resolutions, but research reveals consumers in Scotland are splashing cash on new goals they are likely to give up on before the end of January.

Component:1.4340782.1484572536, , ,$mergedBody