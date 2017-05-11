Scottish Conservative leader visits Peterhead on campaign trail

Scottish Conservative candidate for Banff and Buchan, David Duguid, was joined by party leader Ruth Davidson on the campaign trail in Peterhead on Wednesday.

The pair toured the town’s fish market at 7am before holding meetings with fishing industry leaders including Bertie Armstrong from the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF), Ian Gatt from the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association and Jimmy Buchan from the Scottish Seafood Association.

Following the closed-doors meeting to discuss the opportunities for the sector from upcoming Brexit negotiations, Mr Duguid and Ms Davidson met skippers along the quayside and boarded the locally-registered Lunar Bow vessel. The Scottish Conservative leader also signed the SFF Brexit pledge to take the UK out of the EU and out of the CFP.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Duguid, who is aiming to unseat the SNP’s Eilidh Whiteford, said the industry is strongly focused on leaving the EU and the Common Fisheries Policy.

He said: “The fishermen could not have been more clear – we need to secure the best possible deal for the sector from the Brexit negotiations.

“There is a huge opportunity here for our coastal communities in the North East, but we only have one chance to get it right.

“I have signed the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation pledge to take the UK out of the EU and out of the disastrous Common Fisheries Policy.

“As we do that, Banff and Buchan needs a strong representative at the heart of government in Westminster, not an MP shouting from the sidelines in opposition.

“I can be that strong voice, with real influence, speaking up for our coastal communities and our fishing industry here in the North East.

“The SNP want to take us back into the EU, which means back to the Common Fisheries Policy, which has been so damaging to the industry over the years. It is absolutely clear that after nearly 50 years of EU membership, it cannot be reformed from within, we need to come out and that’s exactly what the Conservative government at Westminster is committed to doing.”