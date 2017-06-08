Scottish SPCA hits the right note with Sandi Thom

The Scottish SPCA welcomed Scottish singer-song writer and animal lover Sandi Thom to their centre in Aberdeen earlier this month.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was delighted to have Sandi at the centre alongside her brother, Chris, who is also a dedicated animal lover.

Centre manager Graeme Innes said: “We loved having Sandi at our centre, she really bonded with one of our boxers who isn’t available for rehoming yet.

“As an animal lover herself she seemed really at home with the horses, cats, dogs and other animals in our care.”

Sandi Thom said: “I was back in the area playing at the Grampian Festival and came across the Scottish SPCA centre while out on a walk which just happens to be moments away from my mums house!

“I’ve worked closely with animals all my life and always try to raise awareness of how amazing rescue pets are so I was very keen to visit the centre.

“I strongly urge anyone who’s looking for a new pet to consider visiting their local Scottish SPCA centre and rehoming a pet in need of a second chance!”

Anyone interested in rehoming an animal should visit the Scottish SPCA animal rehoming page at www.scottishspca.org/rehome.