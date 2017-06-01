Scottish SPCA warning not to approach fawns

The Scottish SPCA is caring for a young orphaned deer fawn.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted on May 26 after the fawn’s mother was killed in a road accident in Aberdeenshire.

The fawn is now being rehabilitated at the charity’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, where she has been named Martini.

Centre manager Colin Seddon said: “We are caring for five fawns at the moment, all of which are about one to two weeks old.

“Like all fawns orphaned at such a young age, Martini and the others need a lot of one to one attention as they are still being bottle fed.

“Once they are able to self-feed we’ll take a more hands-off approach until they’re ready to be returned to their natural habitat.

“We’ll choose a carefully selected site where the fawns will be able to integrate with an existing group of roe deer.”

The Scottish SPCA is warning members of the public not to approach baby deer unless there is a welfare concern, as there clearly was in Martini’s case.

Colin added: “Fawns are left alone from a very early age as their mothers go off foraging. They are left curled up under bushes or in long grasses but are often disturbed by dogs and humans.

“Our advice is to leave the fawn alone, unless showing signs of distress and calling out, and return in 24 hours as the mother will likely have moved it. If it has not been moved but is still not calling or showing any signs of distress, the mother has probably come back and fed it.”