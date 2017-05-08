Sea Cadets to receive highest recognition

On Saturday, May 20, Fraserburgh Sea Cadets will receive the highest level of recognition when the unit will be presented with its 'Colour'

The Unit will be parading around 200 Tri-service cadets through the streets of the town, starrting at the Legion at 10am before heading down to Saltoun Square where a list of VIPs will inspect the cadets prior to the prevention of the Colour.

The parade will then head to the cenotaph to lay wreaths in memory of Skipper Joseph Watt who was honoured with the award of a VC after his heroic action during a battle 100 years earlier.

Finally the parade will return to the legion being piped through the streets by the Cadet Pipe Band.

Everyone is welcome to join the celebrations at Saltoun Square and the Cenotaph