Seats donation in tribute to Charlie

Seats in memory of a former resident has been donated to a Fraserburgh care home.

Charlie Urquhart, who stayed at Faithlie, died earlier this year at the age of 102.

Now there is a permanent tribute to the local fisherman in the garden of the Lochpots Road facility.

The home’s handyman Neil Mathieson, pictured right, had appealed to local companies for any donations towards garden improvements for the residents.

Charlie’s granddaughter, Jane, who works at the town’s International Fish Canners (IFC), heard about the request after a letter arrived at the company.

It was decided to make a donation to Faithlie for the residents, but in memory of Charlie, and the home opted to use the money for the two benches.

Jane said: “The family are delighted that IFC gave the donation. It was a really nice gesture.

“It’s a shame that my grandfather isn’t here to see it, but it’s a lovely tribute to him.”

Care home manager Lauren Henderson, pictured centre, said: “It’s a nice community link for us.

“Neil put out a request to local companies for any donations that would make the garden better for the residents.

“We are delighted with International Fish Canners’ donation.

“The residents really like ”

The bench was presented to the home last Wednesday and the ceremony was attended by Jane (pictured extreme left), her mother and father Charlie and Elspet Urquhart, her aunt Christine Strachan, and IFC staff members Frances Trail and Dorothy McRobbie

Faithlie is a facility for older people.

There are currently 30 residents in the home.