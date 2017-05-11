Section of road to close for five days

A section of the B9000 Newburgh to Pitmedden Road is expected to close for five days from Saturday, May 13 to enable the contractor for the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project to complete a temporary diversion.

It is anticipated that the road will close between its junction with the A90 near Fountainbleau and Newburgh from 6am on Saturday, May 13 and will reopen on a new temporary alignment at 6am Thursday, May 18. The new road layout, which will be in use until the new road is open to traffic, will have a speed restriction of 30mph.

Diversions will be sign-posted. Road users wishing to travel to and from Newburgh should exit/join the A90 at its junction with the A975 at Rashiereive.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “This road closure is necessary to complete the new temporary diversion of the B9000 Newburgh to Pitmedden Road, which will provide access to the A90 while AWPR/B-T works are undertaken nearby. The accompanying speed restriction will remain in place until the new road opens.

“We would like to suggest to road users that they should give themselves some additional travelling time to enable them to reach their destination safely and on time while this road closure is in place.

"We would also like to ask road users to drive with more caution than usual, so that they can become accustomed to the new temporary diversion and the new speed restriction in place.”