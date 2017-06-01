Show success for dance group

Youngsters from KDance hosted their annual show at the weekend.

The show 'Neverland' was held on Saturday, May 27 at the Dalrymple Hall in Fraserburgh and proved to be a hit for families of the young performers.

The KDance group is made up of members aged from 3 to 12 years.

Dancing Teacher, Kim Donn, said: "I am so proud of them all and they've worked really hard over the year to perform on Saturday.

"The whole show was an overwhelming success."