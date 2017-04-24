Solution welcomed for parking problems

The problem of parking around Rathen School during drop-off and collection times could soon be resolved.

A local landowner has agreed to convert part of his farmland into parking for parents and staff at the school following discussions with Aberdeenshire Council.

The issue had originally been raised with Cllr Ian Tait in November last year.

He met with the landowner and explained the problem and was delighted with the landowner offered to provide ground for parking.

He told the Herald: “A meeting took place on April 20 between the landowner and council officials.

“The meeting was very positive and they were able to progress with some technical specifications and there was discussion and clarification provided over proposed leasing negotiations that would be undertaken by the estates team.

“Everything is looking good and I will be keeping a close eye on progress to ensure that this much-needed new parking and gardeing area is put in place as soon as possible.”

He added that work on the parking area at the school could get underway as early as next month.