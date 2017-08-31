St Drostan the focus of ‘hands-on’ research

Banffshire Pilgrimage Group and Aberdour St Drostan’s Parish, New Aberdour, are collaborating for a pilgrimage.

To be held on September 16, it will recall the life of the ‘Christian Pictish proto-Missionary’ Saint Drostan.

There is an invitation to participate in activities: a walk to St Drostan’s Well; the re-telling of the story of St Drostan; waymarks for prayer, reflection and worship at the site of the old celtic church of St Drostan’s and the Holy Well at the beach; an exhibition, refreshments, and lunch at New Aberdour Hall.

Support for the day has come from the United States in the form of the Clan Baird Society International. Debra Baird said: “The Society is honoured to be a sponsor of the Banffshire Pilgrimage Group, and especially St Drostan’s Kirk and the Holy Well Pilgrimage. The Banffshire and Aberdeenshire Bairds have a long history as natives of New Aberdour, Auchmedden, Pennan, Banff, and Fraserburgh.

“Members of each Baird line were transported or forced to leave Scotland for the United States, There are four main lines, three originally from Auchmedden and one from Lanarkshire, but all from the same group in the 1100s, the three from Auchmedden are Auchmedden [Pennan], Newbyth [Byth], and SaughtonHall [Edinburgh]), and we banded together in the US. There are now more of us outside Scotland than in!”

Part of the pilgrimage will include a visit to the original St Drostan’s Kirk; it continued to be used until 1818. The chancel is now the burial aisle of the Bairds of Auchmedden.

For more, contact Deacon John Woodside on behalf of the Banffshire Pilgrimage Group: http://celticpilgrimage.weebly.com or www.facebook.com/BanffshirePilgrimage