Super Saturdays boost for local business

Organisers of Fraserburgh Super Saturdays have hailed their latest community-led event a great success with crowds flocking to the town centre to take part.

The theme for Saturday’s event was Get Fit Fraserburgh and showcased local clubs and groups in an attempt to encourage folk to try new sports activities.

Visitors were treated to an action-packed day which kicked off with the launch of Super Saturdays fun run for school children supported by Fraserburgh Running Club and sponsored by Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally.

Co-ordinator Leona Findlay said: “It was fantastic to see so many youngsters come along and support the first Super Saturdays fun run.

“I would like to thank Fraserburgh Running Club for organising the event and Fraserburgh Vintage car Rally for sponsoring the medals.”

The day also featured a climbing wall and a multi-sports arena with various sporting demonstrations throughout the day.

Leona added: “The weather was on our side and the sun shone all day which brought the crowds out. The town centre was busy throughout the entire day which is the main objective of Super Saturdays events.

“Local businesses are seeing the benefits of having Super Saturdays and are keen to get on board with the project which is fantastic. We also provide small businesses who take a stall with an opportunity to showcase their produce to a wider audience and they too reap the benefits of a busy town centre.”

Fraserburgh Super Saturdays next event will take place on August 12 and is themed Back to the Future.

For more information about the event or to become a volunteer email Fraserburgh.super.Saturdays@gmail.com or visit the facebook page.