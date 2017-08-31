Super-super Saturday highlights best of local food and produce

Foodies are in for a treat at Fraserburgh Super Saturdays on September 9 as the community-led event celebrates the best of Scotland’s larder.

To coincide with Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight, Super Saturdays will be supporting and promoting local produce and the people who grow, make, cook and sell it.

Coordinator Leona Findlay said: “We have a fantastic event lined up to round off our Summer of Super Saturdays. The theme is Food and Drink. We will be showcasing the wonderful larder that this area has to offer. Super Saturdays aims to remind people to think about what is on their doorstep.

“Broad Street and Saltoun Square will be lined with stalls selling hot and cold food and drinks, crafts, gift ideas and local produce.

“We have a fantastic programme including a cooking demonstration by local man and head chef at Saplinbrae Hotel and Lodges, Chris Ritchie. There will be a cake decorating demo by Cakerella and a gin tasting session in Cheers Bar with gin expert and author of ‘This is Gin’, Karin McGivern.”

Fraserburgh Rotary Club will cook up a storm in the Tasting Gazebo with free samples of local food and produce. Broch businesses will offer deals and discounts in store too.

Fraserburgh duo Killer Heels will kick off the day at 10am followed by a skipping performance by Skip to the Beat at 11am. There will be performances by Where’s the Female Zombies and Broch Drama Group. Bobs Buddies will bring a collection of owls and birds.

Leona added: “We welcome Theatre Modo to Super Saturdays to perform Blue Toon Pickerings, an action packed juggling routine and fire and water show. Theatre Modo will offer youngsters the chance to try circus skills.

“Budding young scientists can attend Aberdeen Science Centre (formerly Satrosphere) which invites visitors to try exciting science experiments.”

Super Saturdays will be at Saltoun Square and Broad Street from 10am until 3.30pm.