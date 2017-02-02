Take the Crosswalk Challenge

Teen Challenge North East Scotland has revealed its latest fundraiser in its bid to Buy Benaiah.

The organisation, which helps addicts break free from their struggles to live new, clean lives, is gathering support for a major crosswalk around the nation.

Led by area manger Gordon Cruden, the initiative ‘The People’s Crosswalk Challenge’ will see Gordon and as many supporters as possible circumnavigate Scotland, carrying a 12ft cross.

The team will attempt to complete the 600-mile route in just 30 days, meaning they will have to travel around 20 miles on foot, with the 45lb cross, each day.

It is hoped that the latest fundraiser will take Teen Challenge a step closer to purchasing Benaiah, its women’s addiction recovery home in Stuartfield.

The facility, which allows mothers to continue living with their children while they complete the faith-based recovering programme, is currently rented.

However, the purchase of the property would mean the centre could continue to provide families with residential support on a permanent basis, and ultimately help more women break free from the horrors of addiction to live clean, free lives.

The initiative follows news that the number of drug-related deaths in Scotland have soared 15% in a single year, to their highest ever figure.

More than 700 people died as a result of drug abuse in 2015 – 87 more than the 613 recorded in 2014. The 2015 figure was also more than double the number of drug deaths recorded a decade ago, when the total stood at 336.

Commenting, Gordon told The Buchanie: “It’s clear that our work to put hopein reach of addicts, and help them out of the mess and mayhem of addiction, is as essential as ever.

“The initiative will raise money needed to buy our women’s addiction recovery home, Benaiah, as we look to do all we can to help individuals from becoming another heartbreaking statistic. We’re looking for as many people as possible to get involved and we’d encourage anyone interested in taking part in the Challenge to get in touch.”

If you would like to take part in The People’s Crosswalk Challenge, contact Teen Challenge on 01651 891627 or paul.beaton@tcns.org.uk To donate to the Buy Benaiah campaign, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peoplescrosswalkchallenge