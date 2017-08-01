Taking a trip down memory lane

Visitors to Fraserburgh are being invited to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane at Super Saturdays this month.

The next event will take place on August 12 and the theme for the community-led project is Back to the Future.

Locals and visitors will be provided with an opportunity to wallow in nostalgia during the day with historical exhibitions, photo displays, live music, demonstrations and vintage vehicle displays.

Co-ordinator, Leona Findlay, explained: “Fraserburgh has such a rich heritage and is steeped in nostalgia that it was an obvious theme for a Super Saturdays event.

“Fraserburgh Heritage Society has come on board with us this month and will be bringing along a collection of heritage memorabilia, boats and photos which will be of interest to a lot of people. They have teamed up with the 2021 Regeneration Project and will also be doing a quiz around the town.”

This month the 2021 Regeneration Project will be located inside the door of the Town House and Walkers, the contractors for the town centre project, will be carrying out a demonstration of sash and case window making and repair as well as having plans of the interior of the building on display too.

Visitors will also have an opportunity to look at some vintage tractors, cars and motorbikes which will be on display at the Leisure Centre carpark from 10am until 12noon.

Leona added: “As always we have a fun-filled day in store for youngsters with the return of the popular bike track and obstacle course which will be free to everyone. To tie in with the Back to the future theme we have also invited Fizzy’s Funtastic Parties along.”

Super Saturdays runs from 10am to 3.30pm at Saltoun Square and Broad Street.