Taking the plunge for lifeboat appeal

More than 20 swimmers braved icy waters to take part in the Boxing Day dip at Fraserburgh Harbour.

The popular fundraiser is in support of the RNLI and dozens of spectators turned up to watch the festive fun and give their backing.

Volunteers take to the water to raise funds for the local RNLI

A total of 23 hardy souls took part in Monday’s challenge of swimming across the harbour basin.

The temperature this year was 6C, which was a few degrees higher than it was for the crowds on the quayside who defied the strong winds buffeting the port.

A collection was held at the event and £960 was raised for local RNLI funds.

The festive dip is a favourite in the town’s calendar and over recent years has raised thousands of pounds for the charity.

Queuing up to brave the elements for charity

Organisers were delighted with the amount gathered this year and thanked everyone for their support.

Meanwhile, further down the coast, around 120 people participated in the traditional Boxing Day dip at Aberdeen.

They ignored the chill of the North Sea to plunge into the water in fancy dress.

The Nippy Dipper is organised by Aberdeen Lions Club and raises money for numerous local charities.

About £15,000 was raised last year and officials hoped to at least match that.