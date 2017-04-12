The lifetime of home buying in Scotland revealed

The average homeowner in Scotland bought their first home aged 27, will live in eight different properties and will spend £25,213 on redecorating during their lifetime, according to new research.

Scots will typically move out of their parent’s home at 21 years old and reside in two rental properties before getting on the property ladder for the first time.

A typical Scottish homeowner will end up living approximately 60 miles away from their childhood home, and will live in only TWO cities their entire life.

The average mortgage will take 20 years and ten months to pay off – one month above the UK average. This will cost a total of £113,207, which is £21,658 lower than the typical national spend.

While a total of £14,183 will be spent on hiring removal vans, paying the legal fees and paying the stamp duty. This is only £45 above the UK average.

The research of 2,000 UK homeowners was commissioned by Origin, manufacturer of bespoke aluminium bi-folding doors, residential doors, windows and blinds.

It looked at the different stages of property buying for the average British homeowner and how property aspirations change over time.

Ben Brocklesby, Director at Origin, said: “With the cost of moving so high, we have seen that families now choose to improve their current homes, rather than move.

“Many years ago, a home would be for life, but that changed and people started moving as their needs changed – whether it be as a result of new job or starting a family.

“However today, we are seeing a resurgence of people choosing to renovate and improve their current property so it fits with their needs without incurring moving costs.”

Typically, it takes four months and three weeks to get settled in to a new home – while over half of adults described moving home as the most stressful thing they’ve ever done.

On average, respondents will contribute towards two separate mortgages over their lifetime, and will typically look to downsize age 56.

The average UK property is estimated to be worth £249,127 on average among those polled – while the typical mortgage is £542.41 per month.

Of those who have ever had a mortgage, 39 per cent have paid it off, with the largest proportion of them - 27 per cent - aged 55 and over.

Of those surveyed, more people – 29 per cent – live in properties built before the 1950s than from any other period.

The average UK home has three bedrooms, while eight in 10 adults own a home with off-road parking and over half own a house with a garage.

The most popular style of interior is ‘modern’ followed by ‘English country’ and ‘minimalist’.

Seven in 10 homeowners jointly own their property with their partner and a fifth received money from their parents to help them get on the property ladder.

A third of home owning Brits currently live in a semi-detached property, over a quarter live in a detached house and 15 per cent live in a terraced home.

The research also explored what UK homeowners of different demographic groups consider to be most important about their homes.

TEN FACTS ABOUT THE AVERAGE HOMEOWNING BRIT:

Bought first home aged 26

Will live in seven different properties throughout their life

Spends four months and three weeks settling into a property

Will spend £26,295 redecorating

Will take 20 years and nine months to pay off their mortgage

Moves out of their parent’s home aged 21

Will have two mortgages

Downsizes at 56 years old

Will live in two different cities

Will spend £134,864.82 paying off their mortgage

FIVE STAGES OF BEING A HOMEOWNER:

Ben Brocklesby said: “By speaking to homeowners of all ages through the research, we have identified five distinct homeowner stages that we most commonly go through. Each shapes the composition of the home that we live in now, and our home aspirations for the future.

“The homeowner profiles: the Penthouse Pretenders, Multi-Space Renovators, Dynasty Dwellers, Zoneowners and Full Spec Finders, each have different priorities for the layout, style and function of their homes.”

PENTHOUSE PRETENDERS

For young couples with no children, also known as ‘Penthouse Pretenders’, a private garden, big bathroom and lots of natural light were among the most important things about where they live currently.

Homeowners in this stage want a nicely decorated home with big windows, period details and great views.

MULTI SPACE RENOVATORS

A playroom, a homework area for children and potential for renovation feature in the factors that couples with children under 5 years old, also known as ‘Multi Space Renovators’, consider to be the most significant about their homes.

While proximity to schools - and place of work are among the aspects ‘Multi Space Renovators’ regard important concerning their current home.

DYNASTY DWELLERS

‘Dynasty Dwellers’, families with multiple generations living under one roof, said that having a separate living area for children and having a granny annex are key aspects of what they like about their home.

ZONEOWNERS

For ‘Zoneowners’, families with teenage children, separate work space was a must, while having more than one bathroom was also considered important.

FULL SPEC FINDERS

And having a separate dining room, double glazing and a downstairs loo are among the important things to ‘Full Spec Finders’, retired couples whose children have flown the nest. This homeowner group know what they want from their homes, with experience of home buying on their side having lived in at least eight properties.

To find out more, visit www.origin-global.com/buyers-timeline