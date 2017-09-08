To faster broadband

Aberdeen City Region is the only pilot area in Scotland to share £10million of funding towards gigabit fibre broadband to business premises.

Digital connectivity is one of six key project areas which make up the Aberdeen City Region Deal (CRD). This funding from the UK Government is in recognition of the region’s pioneering work to advance full fibre connections locally and increase delivery of ultrafast fibre.

Cllr Jim Gifford, leader of Aberdeenshire Council and chair of the CRD Joint Committee, said: “The North East has for too long suffered from poor digital infrastructure despite above average uptake rates of firstly broadband services and more recently, superfast broadband services.

“Participation in this initiative gives us an ideal springboard to deliver a step change in the availability and affordability of world-class infrastructure.”