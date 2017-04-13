Toon Relay Team are on top of the world!

Peterhead’s Relay for Life organisers and team members were on top of the world this week after picking up three global awards.

The Global Spirit of Relay Awards 2016 are given by the American Cancer Society which originally founded Relay for Life.

In the team award, Peterhead’s HK2 Team was given an honourable mention - runners-up to a Jamacian team.

Peterhead Relay for Life event chair, Lorraine Coleman, told the Buchanie that she was delighted that the local team had been recognised on a global stage.

“Considering there were thousands of teams doing Relay globally in 2016, this is a tremendous achievement.

“This team is an inspiration to all teams as they fundraise all year round. They are constantly fundraising and they enter into the spirit of Relay with great costumes, banners and tents. They truly are amazing.”

Relay for Life Peterhead also gained an honourable mention for the Event award, with the winner in this section coming from South Africa.

Lorraine, who works alongside vice-chair Joyce Cameron, said: “In 2016 there were more than 5,000 Relays taking part in 23 countries so this is a phenomenal achievement for all involved,” she said.

“The American Cancer Society commented on the tremendous spirit of all involved - survivors, teams and visitors - and said that the event surpassed its 2016 fundraising goal by almost ten percent, raising a record-breaking £219,353.

“They became the first Relay in the UK to raise more than £1million in their lifetime in 2014 and hav enow raised over £1.4 million.

“The said Relay for Life Peterhead are examplary ambassadors for Relay.”

Meanwhile, completing the triple accolade, Fiona Harvey from Ellon was the winner in the section for staff.

Fiona is senior local fundraising manager for Cancer Research UK and one of her remits is guiding, helping and supporting Relay for Life Peterhead.

The American Cancer Society said of her: “Fiona truly believes that the more people understand what their money is funding and realise their contribution is valued, the more they will want to be involved.

“Fiona epitomises the concept of Global Relay: not only is Peterhead the most successful Relay in the UK, she planned with the committee to twin their Relay with Pottstown USA, Victor Harbor Australia and Gibraltar, to expand Peterhead’s event and to share ideas across countries and create partnerships in the Relay family.

“In 2016, members of the Gibraltar and Victor Harbor committee attended Peterhead Relay.

“The Peterhead Committee always speak incredibly highly of Fiona and acknowledge that their success is a joint success and it’s heartwarming to hear volunteers speak so highly of a staff partner.”

Lorraine added: “The Relay for Life Peterhead committee are thrilled about the award and recognises that everyone in the North East of Sctland who contributed to Relay last year, and in all Relays since it began in 2006, share this award.

“This includes the committees, teams, survivors, carers, volunteers, sponsors and those who donate and the wonderful public.

“Thank you sincerely to one and all - it is lovely to be recognised on a global scale.”

Peterhead’s Relay for Life 2017 will take place on July 1 and 2. If anyone would like to become involved as a survivor, team, sponsor or volunteer please contact Lorraine on 07928 342 619.

Peterhead Relay For Life members

*HK2 team members are: Kathleen Chalmers; Avril and Gary Cruickshank; Carol and Ray Mears; Janette Gerrard; Myra McCredie; Lorna Park; Rhona Watt; Margaret Anderson; Caroline and John Docherty (Ellon); Kelly O’Brien, John O’Brien and Carly O’Brien; Jake Chalmers; Helen and Ian Henderson and Margaret Gerrard.