Top panel to debate Brexit at Turriff Show

A leading panel of speakers from across the UK will debate the impact of Brexit at a major event in North East Scotland on Monday, July 31.

Turriff Show, which runs on both Sunday, July 30 and Monday, July 31, is a highlight in the farming calendar.

On the second day of the show, NFU Scotland’s president Andrew McCornick will chair a panel where speakers will be asked to give their post-Brexit vision for Scotland and the UK. The session starts at 2pm on the NFU Scotland stand (Stand Number – 122).

The panel will include Minette Batters, Vice President of NFU England and Wales; Nigel Miller former President of NFU Scotland and Chairman of Livestock Health Scotland and Jonnie Hall, Director of Policy at NFUS.

The panelists will be given ten minutes to outline their views before the farmer audience will have an opportunity to question the top table.

NFU Scotland’s regional manager Lorna Paterson said: “We are delighted to facilitate this event on our stand at Turriff, giving our members a golden opportunity to ask questions of this expert panel and make their opinions known on what they wish to see happening post-Brexit.

“All members of the Union have now received a copy of the Union’s discussion document on Brexit - ‘CHANGE – A New Agricultural Policy for Scotland Post-Brexit’ - and this debate is another fantastic chance for members to tell us what they think and help shape the future for Scottish and UK farming.”