Search

Tories 'wrong' on Broadband claims

Stewart Stevensonhas welcomed the Scottish Governments re-iteration of its commitment to provide broadband to 100% of Scottish homes by 2021.

Stewart Stevensonhas welcomed the Scottish Governments re-iteration of its commitment to provide broadband to 100% of Scottish homes by 2021.

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed the Scottish Government’s re-iteration of its commitment to provide broadband to 100% of Scottish homes by 2021.

Component:1.4340848.1484576121, , ,$mergedBody