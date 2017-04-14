Town hall hosts open day

Strichen Town Hall, which was recently aquired by the local community, will be the venue for a special open day next month.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 20, during the Buchan Heritage Festival weekend.

This will be an opportunity for local people to see the plans and ideas to reinstate the hall back to its former glory.

Space will be utilised for a heritage centre and meeting place where people can find out about the past history of the Strichen area.

All are welcome to go along to the event, and any old memorabilia tat is gathering dust in cupboard or garages would be gratefully accepted by the organisers for display on the day.

As well as a trip down memory lane, there will also be teas, coffees and butteries on offer throughout the day.

So make sure you head down to Strichen for a fun-filled community weekend.