Broch firm in UK top 250

The 13th annual Sunday Times Grant Thornton Top Track 250 league table ranks Britain’s private mid-market growth companies with the biggest sales.

And a Fraserburgh Company, Gray & Adams, specialist vehicle body manufacturers, makes the list, ranked 230th. It made £8 million profit on £125 million sales, there are 682 members of staff, and directors are James Gray Jnr (43%), Peter Gray (43%) and Marie Gray (14%)

The 22 companies headquartered in Scotland in the top 250 have made a strong contribution to the local economy. The companies increased combined sales 15% to £5.7bn and operating profits 27% to £468m, and they employ more than 36,000 people.

Also in the list at 197 is Banffshire-based Walkers’ shortbread, with £12 million profit on £139 million turn-over.