MSP to meet with Transport Minister over NE road

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has written to the Transport Minister calling for a meeting to investigate making improvements to the Toll of Birness.

The move comes after MSPs and Councillors were given a briefing on infrastructure proposals earlier this month.

Calls have long been made for an overhaul to the congested road junction in the future.

Any improvements would take place at the Toll of Birness where the A90 Ellon to Peterhead road meets the A952 to Fraserburgh.

The junction is predominantly used by commuters travelling from Fraserburgh and Mintlaw to Ellon, Aberdeen and beyond.

Nestrans has been investigating how the routes in the area could be improved which includes a multimillion pound investment at the junction.

Mr Stevenson plans to meet with Transport Minister Humza Yousaf to discuss taking plans forward.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “I have written to the Transport Minister to request a meeting following the briefing myself and colleagues were given by Nestrans earlier this month.

“The Toll of Birness has long been an area of congestion for commuters and improvements are long overdue.

“Ensuring we continue to improve roads in the North-East of Scotland will only build on the near completion of the AWPR in making are roads more accessible and safer.”