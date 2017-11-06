Views wanted on proposals

Stagecoach is inviting customers across the area to provide feedback on new bus timetable proposals to commence in January 2018.

The local bus operator has continued to assess and review the network, looking at the punctuality, reliability and usage of the routes particularly during the busy morning and afternoon peak periods.

The operator has also been looking at opportunities to improve the services and connections that are offered by the bus services using the feedback received from its customers.

It is proposed that Fingask Road in Fraserburgh be added to the route of services 78 and 79 which will provide a bus service to the new housing estate in Fraserburgh.

Meanwhile the route of Service 69 will be modified to include St Combs, as Service 75 is proposed to be withdrawn due to low passenger use.

A consultation event giving customers the opportunity to speak to local staff about the proposals will be held at Ellon Park & Ride on Monday, November 13 from 7-11.30am.

Customers will be able to pass on their feedback and gain answers to any questions regarding the proposals.

The proposed timetables and network maps are now available to view at stagecoachbus.com and all feedback is welcomed to nscotmarketing@stagecoachbus.com.

All feedback received by November 17 will be considered ahead of plans being finalised.