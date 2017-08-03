Trio of local winners at Turriff Show

There have been a number of local success stories from agricultural shows across Aberdeenshire over the past few weeks.

Sarah Macintosh, a sixth year pupil at Peterhead Academy attended Banchory Show with her Highland ponies.

Turriff Show Monday supreme champion Limousin Bull Whisky Infinity with (left to right), owner Harry Emslie of Mintlaw, Lynwen Emslie, handler Scott Service and Gregor Service.

She won champion riddden Highland pony with her gelding Lochewe Magnus and picked up reserve champion Highland pony with her two years-old filly Louise of Strathmore.

Sarah then attended Turriff Show on Sunday, July 30, and all three of her ponies won their in-hand classes while here mare, Tiana May of Forglen, won Highland pony champion.

Mum Susan told The Buchanie: “We are absolutely over th emoon with her results.

“She is the youngest breeder of Highland ponies and had her first foal this year, Redleys Glenugie, named in honour of the distillery nearby our farm.

“With all three ponies winning their classes, myself and her dad had to step in and help and it was wonderful being in the ring with my daughter and husband Mark, who is an auctionner at Thainstone and parade commentator at Turriff Show.

“When Tiana won I was a blubbering mess!” she added.

Meanwhile, Mintlaw farmer Harry Emslie celebrated his birthday at Turriff Show with a fantastic win.

The local Limousin breeder, along with wife Lynwen, were celebrating after their four years-old Limousin bull, Whiskey Infinity, took home breed champion, beef interbreed and show champion of champion titles.

Prior to the Turriff Show win, Whiskey Infinity was part of the winning interbreed team at the Highland, champion of champions at New Deer Show, and breed champion at the Royal Welsh.

To complete the trio of local success, Turrff Show Monday champion Clydesdale was Colessie Full Monty, a gelding owned by Jim Gibb of Clola.