Trump dram is truly presidential

Judging from a bottle of single malt scheduled for auction in Glasgow, it would appear Donald Trump may know a thing or two about whisky.

Bottled in 2012 to commemorate the opening of Trump International Golf Links, the limited edition 26-year-old GlenDronach could fetch in excess of £2,500 when it goes to auction at McTear’s on Friday, January 13.

Signed by the President-elect himself, the bottle is one of a limited run of 504.

The whisky, which was distilled in 1985 and matured in a sherry cask, comes complete with authenticated papers.

McTear’s Whisky Expert, Laurie Black, said: “I suspect Mr Trump’s imminent elevation to the position of ‘Leader of the Free World’ will have a significant bearing on the value of the 26-year-old GlenDronach, but the fact remains that this is also a quite stunning whisky in its own right.”

The Trump dram is not the only high profile whisky to feature in McTear’s Rare & Collectable whisky auction.

A cask of 43-year-old whisky from the closed North of Scotland Distillery is up for grabs for £50,000, a bottle of 52-year-old Macallan 1950 that could fetch in excess of £9,000 and a bottle of the now legendary Black Bowmore from Islay, which has an estimate of between £5,500 and £6,500.

Laurie added: “Our January auction is shaping up to be a truly memorable event with a host of fabulous whiskies set to feature.

“There is no doubt rare and collectable whisky continues to be a strong investment opportunity and this can be seen quite clearly in past sales performance of many of the high profile single malts featuring in the auction.“

For a full listing of the lots available visit www.mctears.co.uk.