Trump dram sells for £6,000 at auction

The limited edition GlenDronach was one of the featured lots in McTears Rare and Collectable whisky auction.

A bottle of 26 years-old GlenDronach single malt whisky signed by President-elect Donald Trump has sold at auction in Glasgow for £6,000 following fierce bidding.

