Unite offshore members give notice of oil dispute

Members of Scotland’s biggest offshore trade union have gone into official dispute with employers, in a move that could lead to a vote on industrial action.

In a consultative ballot earlier this month, 85% of Unite members voted to reject a no-change pay and conditions offer from their employers, represented by the Offshore Contractors Association (OCA).

The proposal would have seen no increase in pay and no change to the conditions of members.

Unite has now given notice of an official dispute under the OCA agreement. This means that there is now six weeks for both sides to find a resolution. The union will also put procedures in place for a possible ballot on industrial action in the New Year.

Unite regional officer Tommy Campbell said: “Sadly, we are being forced to give notice of an official dispute because our members believe they aren’t being listened to.

“The overwhelming result of the consultative ballot shows that the status quo is not an option.

“In the coming weeks, we will be looking to meet with the OCA employers to take this matter forward.”

Unite, along with the GMB union, are seeking a wage increase for offshore members, along with improved sick pay and paid travel time.