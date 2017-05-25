Value of fish landings at record high

The value of fish landings is at a record high, having increased by 29 percent to £563 milloion in 2016, according to the latest statistics published by the Scottish Government.

The increase was mainly driven by a 41 percent increase in the value of landings for pelagic fish like herring and mackerel.

Compared to the previous year the volume of landings rose by three percent to 453,000 tonnes.

Mackerel continues to be the most valuable stock for the Scottish fleet, accounting for £169 mllion of Scottish landings - 30 percent of the total landings.

However, the volume of mackerel landed by Scottish registered vessles was 188,000 tonnes - six percent lower than in 2015.

Of the total volume landed by Scottish vessels in 2016, 51 percent was landed into Scotland with 49 percent landed abroad.

The number of active registered fishing vessels in 2016 was 2,038 - an increase of one percent from 2015.

The number of fishermen employed on Scottish fishing vessels was 4,823, consistent with 2015.

Commenting on the figures, Scottish Fisheries Secretary Fergus Ewing said@ “These latest statistics show the value of Scottish catch is at a record high with Scotland’s fishing fleet and sea fisheries contributing £563 mikllion in revenue to our economy.

“The fishing industry plays a key role in our rural economy.

“It supports jobs and businesses at sea but also in our coastal communities, and contributes significantly to Scotland’s world class food and drink success story.

“So it is encouraging to see increased landings of Nephrops (prawns), shellfish and demersal fish like cod, haddock, whiting and monkfish.

“These positive figures reflect the hard work of all thos einvolved with our sea fishing sector,” he added.